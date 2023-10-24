OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A petition to recall Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel was expected to be submitted to the county clerk Tuesday.

The Committee to Recall Lucy Ebel said it had gathered “well over 3,000 signatures” in the last two months to put a recall vote before residents in May.

The Ottawa County Clerk’s Office said it anticipated receiving the signatures Tuesday afternoon. It has a little more than a month to certify them.

Ebel, who represents Holland Township and Park Township, is among several conservative commissioners backed by conservative political action committee Ottawa Impact who took office early this year. That includes Commission Chair Joe Moss, who helped found Ottawa Impact.

Petition organizers said in a release that Ebel and Ottawa Impact are “too extreme.”

“The recall election will be a referendum on Ottawa Impact,” Larry Jackson of Park Township, who is leading the effort to recall Ebel and who is listed as the treasurer for the Ottawa County Democrats, said in a statement. “The malicious actions of Lucy Ebel, Joe Moss, and the other Ottawa Impact commissioners continue to cause harm to the citizens of Ottawa County.”

He cited Ottawa Impact’s efforts to oust Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley, the board’s budget that decreased funding to the health department and “burning taxpayer money on expensive legal counsel.”

“Their attacks on the health department will harm not only the Ottawa County residents who are most in need of their help and compassion, but everyone who swims at our beaches, eats in our restaurants, or enjoys our many parks and festivals,” Jackson stated. “They are eroding trust with both county employees and the general public.”

The Holland Sentinel reported in September that recall efforts have also been launched against Commissioners Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra, the lone Republican incumbent and the lone Democrat remaining on the board, respectively. The petition against Bergman and Zylstra references their ‘no’ votes on a resolution to prevent the county from using resources for activities, programs or institutions that “support, normalize or encourage the sexualization of children and youth,” Sentinel said.