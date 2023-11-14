HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity celebrated the opening of its first multi-family development on Tuesday.

The organization hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Buttermilk Creek Townhomes in Hudsonville, a five-unit townhouse.

Buttermilk Creek Townhomes in Hudsonville. (Courtesy Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity)

Citing Housing Next, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity in a release said the Hudsonville area of Ottawa County needs 251 new entry-level for-sale homes and 698 mid-level for-sale homes for those with household incomes of $30,000 to $74,000.

“With the continued need for affordable housing growing in West Michigan, Lakeshore Habitat is continuing to innovate our model to meet this need and provide a hand up to families in our community,” Don Wilkinson, the executive director of Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, said in the release. “We are excited to partner with the City of Hudsonville on the Buttermilk Creek development, which was our first opportunity to build a townhome. It will allow us to provide housing for five families in a space we would have only been able to serve two through single-family homes.”

Five families are set to move into Buttermilk Creek Townhomes, including Victoria and her son Josiah.

According to Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, the single mother started renting a one-bedroom space from family after her son was born, where she was able to start paying off debt from a past marriage.

She said she didn’t think becoming a homeowner would be possible.

“It’s something I didn’t think was possible as a single parent, but it’s the stability I’ve strived for since my son was born,” she said in a statement. “We’ve made many great memories over the last five years and a home of our own opens the door to so many new memories to be made!”

She said she is “grateful” for those who helped her through the process.

More than 200 people, churches and corporations helped support the project, which was around $200,000 under budget. Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity is still raising more funds for Buttermilk Creek Townhomes and other projects.