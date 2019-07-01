Grandmother dies weeks after Ottawa Co. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A grandmother injured in a crash near Grand Haven last month has died.

Ottawa County deputies say 89-year-old Janet Korolewicz passed away in the hospital on June 29 — two weeks after the crash on Ferris Street and Forest Park Drive in Grand Haven Township.

Korolewicz was riding in the back seat of a Toyota Corolla her 16-year-old granddaughter was driving. Deputies say the Caledonia teen, who is in driver’s training, turned in front of a minivan heading west on Ferris Street.

The 16-year-old girl, her mother and both grandparents were in the car at the time of the crash. They were all taken to nearby hospitals. The 42-year-old woman driving the minivan was also taken to the hospital.

The conditions of the four other people injured in the crash are unclear. Deputies say the incident is under investigation.