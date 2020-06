ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Valley State University Board of Trustees approved a 3% increase in tuition, the university said.

Officials say the increase is about $192 per semester.

In addition to the tuition increase, Grand Valley approved a 13% boost in financial aid.

The university is also delaying the 2021 fiscal year budget decision until November when there will be more certainty with state funding.

More information on GVSU’s plan for the fall can be found online.