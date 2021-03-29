Grand Ravines Park adding to ‘magical experience’ with treehouse

An image provided by the Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission shows the conceptual design of Grand Ravines Park’s new treehouse.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County hot spot for nature lovers and dog owners will soon welcome another attraction.

Grand Ravines Park is getting a treehouse, which will stand 40 feet above the ravine’s edge near the park’s northern boundary, just off the Idema Explorers Trail route. A winding 100-foot-long boardwalk nestled among the tall trees will lead visitors to the treehouse.

(An image provided by the Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission shows the conceptual design of Grand Ravines Park’s new treehouse.)

The conceptual design came from Ottawa County Park Planning and Development Coordinator Curt TerHaar, who began sketching the images in 2013. A “significant gift” from an anonymous foundation to the Ottawa County Parks Foundation is paying for the treehouse, which will be dedicated to Bea Aldrink Idema.

“We are so appreciative of our donor and our Parks Foundation for allowing us to take a fanciful paper sketch from dream to reality. Through this generosity, future generations will have a unique and magical experience in the ravines,” Ottawa County Parks Commission President Kelly Rice stated in a Monday news release.

(An image provided by the Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission shows the conceptual design of Grand Ravines Park’s new treehouse.)

Design engineering of the treehouse is expected to start this spring with construction beginning as soon as this summer.

As part of the project, more parking spots and amenities are coming to the Grand Ravines Overlook lot along the park’s north entrance off 42nd Avenue.

The parks commission says the expansion of the Idema Explorers Trail east and west of the park also continues.

The suspension bridge at Grand Ravines Park.

The entrance to Grand Ravines Dog Park.

A photo shows one of the trails cutting through Grand Ravines Park.

Ottawa County Parks & Recreation acquired the north Grand Ravines property in 2011. Since then, donations, grants and millage funds have allowed the organization to add several amenities to the 202-acre property, including a lodge for private events, a trail that runs from the top of the ravine down to the forest floor, a nature overlook, and the iconic Grand Ravines suspension bridge, which floats 70-feet above the ravine’s bottom. There’s also a fenced dog park and dog wash station on the south side of the park.