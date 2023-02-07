GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.

Benjamin Clark III, 19; Saivon Mitchell, 18; and Malik Vander, 19, were each arraigned Tuesday on charges of breaking and entering a building and resisting and obstructing police. Bond for all three was set at $80,000 cash/surety and all three remained in the Ottawa County Jail later Tuesday.

A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids, faces a breaking and entering charge in juvenile court. Because he’s a juvenile, his name isn’t being released. He was taken to the Ottawa county Juvenile Detention Center.

The break-in happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they stole cash, smoking devices and other merchandise worth a total of $5,000. When deputies arrived at the smokeshop, they saw an SUV leaving. They gave chase along eastbound I-96 before the SUV ultimately crashed at the exit to 16th Avenue in Marne. The four people in the car ran away but were soon caught hiding at a nearby church.

The SUV turned out to have been stolen.

Deputies in Ottawa and Kent counties are looking into whether the four suspects may also be responsible for other break-ins in recent weeks.