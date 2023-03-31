HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Just over a month away from the start of Tulip Time 2023, the festival announced who will be leading the celebration’s parades.

The Quality Car Wash Volksparade will be May 13 at 2 p.m. It will feature local businesses and nonprofits with floats and musical performances. The grand marshals will be Frank Kraai and Judge Juanita Bocanegra.

Kraai is a Holland native and retired West Ottawa teacher and principal who recently donated $1 million to the city of Holland to build an ice rink downtown.

“When I think of Holland, I think of Tulip Time, which is a magical celebration, highlighting our children’s parades, bands playing, choirs singing, and the Dutch Dancers dancing throughout the city. This is all supported by our precious volunteers, generous donors, and our community and business partners. We are so appreciative of their commitment for Tulip Time,” Kraai said.

Bocanegra was one of Kraai’s students, who he said helped him translate lessons into Spanish to help migrant students. She herself was a migrant student whose family would stay in Holland during the springtime, participating in Tulip Time. Bocanegra is now the first Hispanic judge in the 58th District Court.

“This great community welcomed my family and I many years ago and continued to support me over the years. Being allowed to share this honor with Frank Kraai feels like the final seal on that adoption process,” Bocanegra said.

The Gentex Kinderparade will take place May 11 at 2 p.m. It will feature children in traditional Dutch costumes and aims to celebrate Dutch heritage. The grand marshals of the Kinderparade will be ODC Network and Gentex.

Tulip Time runs from May 6 to May 14. The event is still looking for volunteers.

“We still have a number of spots open,” said Gwen Auwerda, Tulip Time executive director. “We have a few things most every day that need to get filled still. We need almost 1,000 volunteers this year. Really great opportunity for people to get in engaged in the community and we thank all those volunteers because we could not do this festival without them.”

For more information or to volunteer, visit the Tulip Time website.