HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time Festival announced the grand marshals for this year’s parades.

The grand marshals for the Gentex Kinderparade on Thursday, May 12, will be the Holland Rotary and the current and previous Alumni Dutch Dance directors — Anne Mulder and Elizabeth TerHaar.

Festival organizers noted that the Holland Rotary will be honored for its more than 100 years of service to the community, while Mulder and TerHaar were chosen as the festival honors the founders of Alumni Dutch Dance.

Hope College’s women’s basketball team and Holland American Legion Band were chosen as co-grand marshals for the Quality Car Wash Volksparade on Saturday, May 14.

The basketball team was named co-grand marshals after winning its third NCAA Division III national title this year.

The Holland American Legion will be celebrating more than 100 years, making it the longest performing American Legion band in the country, according to festival organizers.

If you would like to attend this year’s parades, tickets for grandstand seating are available online for $18 per seat or you can try to find a curbside seat starting at 6 a.m. the morning of the parade.

Tulip Time is scheduled for May 7 to May 15. More information can be found at tuliptime.com.