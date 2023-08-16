GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Part of Grand Haven’s riverfront will be turned into an outdoor art gallery this weekend.

It’s all part of the annual Art on the Riverfront event. Artwork from 40 local and regional artists will be on hand at the Grand Haven city marina showcasing works of all kinds, including painting, photography, sculpture and jewelry.

Organizers with Grand Haven’s chamber of commerce say the majority of the artists will be there, giving people the opportunity to buy pieces directly from them.

“You’ll be able to interact with the artists, ask them any questions that you may have about their pieces and each piece is completely handmade by them from raw materials. That’s kind of what makes it a fine arts show,” said Ruby Stewart, marketing and events intern with the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce.

The Art on the Riverfront fine art show is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Grand Haven Municipal Marina. It’s free to attend.