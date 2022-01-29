Grand Haven Winter Fest brings hundreds out for cardboard sled race

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The cold temperatures didn’t keep residents and visitors of Grand Haven from heading out to Winter Fest.

The annual event brings out hundreds to participate in fun winter events and competitions.

The excitement started Thursday with a Glowbowl and activities continued into Saturday morning with the dog pull and cardboard sled race.

“I love winter fest. I love it more than Coast Guard,” Brooke Rose said. “Having so many people out here is so exciting.”

Families and friends spent the week building their rides with just cardboard and duct tape. There were over 100 entries from both children and adults and there were more than 200 people that participated in the race.

Even though not everyone walked away with the title, first time racers and spectators agree it’s an experience worth trying again.

“After doing this, I would say the sledding is now my favorite thing about winter fest. This was absolutely phenomenal,” Jessy Tontini said. “This is our first time we had a sled. Usually, I sleep in but I’m glad I didn’t this time!”

The fun continues on Sunday with a pancake breakfast and the ski and snowboard competition.

Check out the video to catch the recap from the race.

