GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can kick off the summer with a riverside concert in Grand Haven for a good cause.

The Flock Party is back, and organizers are looking forward to packing Grand Haven’s Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium. The whole community is invited to raise money and awareness for Bluebird Cancer Retreats.

The event takes place June 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be live entertainment with Jedi Mind Trip. You can also expect food from Righteous Cuisine, as well as seltzers, beer and wine.

Bluebird Cancer Retreats developed from organizers’ conviction that physical recovery is only part of the journey of cancer. It also involves an emotional journey, according to organizers.

Renee Denslow, executive director for Bluebird Cancer Retreats, said the retreats are a great way to support people as they battle cancer.

“We want to give that emotional support. We’ve got amazing medical care in West Michigan, but this is that little bit extra. Let’s take people and pamper them,” Denslow said. “And a lot of times, cancer becomes a financial burden. People don’t have that money to do that extra weekend away. This is a great chance for them to come and enjoy life on the lakeshore, be pampered and rediscover joy.”

For over 25 years, Bluebird has provided free retreats for individual survivors, family

camps, couples retreats, support groups and other services for West Michigan cancer patients and their families. Thousands of people have been pampered, uplifted and supported as they journey toward emotional healing and spiritual well-being.

Flock Party tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the Bluebird Cancer Retreats website. You can also buy tickets at the door for $15.

Every dollar of the ticket fee will go directly to providing services for West Michigan cancer patients.