GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven’s Waterfront Concert Series is back and expanding its lineup this year.

The series, which started in 2019 with just two concerts, was interrupted for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, it will include four concerts held at the Lynne Sherwood Stadium in Grand Haven over the summer, according to a press release.

The acts and dates are as follows:

June 20 : Big Head Todd & The Monsters with special guest 10,000 Maniacs. Michael Arlen Bont of Greensky Bluegrass is opening with a special set.

: Big Head Todd & The Monsters with special guest 10,000 Maniacs. Michael Arlen Bont of Greensky Bluegrass is opening with a special set. July 7 : Phil Vassar with special guest Jamie O’Neal

: Phil Vassar with special guest Jamie O’Neal July 14 : Spin Doctors with Sister Hazel

: Spin Doctors with Sister Hazel August 18: John Waite with Ambrosia

“There is no doubt this will become a very special annual event series. People who attended the two concerts commented that there’s no comparison to this spectacular venue and setting,” said Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis in a press release. “Add in great music acts and our sunset coast, it’s simply the best West Michigan has to offer.”