GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Neighbors are being told to shelter in place while authorities negotiate with a woman holed up in a home south of Grand Haven.

The scene is on Hofma Court, which is near Hofma Park in the area of Ferris Street and Forest Park Drive in Grand Haven Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it sent deputies there around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report that a 40-year-old woman had a gun and that shots had been fired in the home.

Two family members who were inside when the incident started have since come out. The sheriff’s office said they were not seriously injured.

Negotiators are working to get the woman out of the house.

Neighbors are being asked to take shelter in their basements. Others should avoid the area.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools said in an email to parents that the sheriff’s office had said school buses should not enter the area. Students who live in the area were being allowed to remain at school until they could safely be taken home whenever the standoff is resolved. Parents may also come get them at any time.