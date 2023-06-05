GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Paid parking could be coming to Grand Haven.

The city council could vote Monday night on a plan that would add fees to park at the city beach, along the river and in a few other spots.

The recommendation is for the paid parking to last from May through October, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rates would be $1.50 in May and October, and $2.50 from June to September. It would cover 115 spaces at the beach, 271 at the waterfront, 24 at the lake and 246 at Peerless apartments.

Grand Haven residents would be exempt from parking fees, per the recommendation. Seasonal passes would be made available for $20.

A study found the city could bring in more than $3 million by charging for parking.

That meeting is at 7:30 Monday night at Grand Haven City Hall. If the council votes yes, paid parking would be implemented in the 2024 season, according to the city.