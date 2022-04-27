GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The diesel plant in Grand Haven is set to be turned into a restaurant and event center.

The Grand Haven City Council approved the $1 million deal during its meeting on Monday. The city is selling the plant on 518 S. Harbor Drive near the Grand River to CL Real Estate Development, a company based in Illinois. Lakewood Construction, a company in Holland, will be working on the project.

The developer has agreed to keep the almost 90-year-old building preserved and to leave the facades facing Harbor Drive and Sherman Street intact.

The Grand Haven City Council has approved a deal to sell the diesel plant for $1 million.

“To feature the history and beauty of the plant, our early plans include keeping the space very open with glass walls that rise all the way to the ceiling exposing the size of the space while giving an authentic experience to how the building currently feels,” CL Real Estate Development and Lakewood Construction said in a letter to the city. “We intend to preserve a few of the oldest engines to make them prominent features in the restaurant and event space.”