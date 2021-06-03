Program sends students to Grand River watershed

Grand Haven elementary students investigate how to protect the Grand River watershed with GVSU’s Groundswell program (courtesy)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Grand Haven Area Public Schools students worked with a Grand Valley State University program to learn how to protect the Grand River watershed.

Students from Ferry Elementary, The Voyager School and Peach Plains Elementary partnered with GVSU’s Groundswell program, GHAPS said in a Thursday release.

The Groundswell stewardship project aims to help students learn about protecting the Grand River and the Great Lakes outside of the classroom.

Grand Haven students were asked “How can we protect our watershed?”

After meeting with field experts and visiting Pottawatomie Park and East End Park, students investigated a variety of topics, such as changes in water levels, pollution and invasive species.

“Any time students can get outdoors and learn from nature, it’s an opportunity to teach them a lifelong love and respect of our natural resources,” 4th grade teacher Missy Mayer with Peach Plains Elementary said in the release. “Our hope is to instill empathy for our environment and empower the students to teach others to take care of the Earth, too.”

The students then virtually presented their projects to their classmates at the Groundswell Showcase.