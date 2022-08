GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A water rescue is underway in Grand Haven.

It’s happening in the Grand Haven State Park area, located at 1011 S Harbor Dr.

Around 4 p.m., Ottawa County dispatch confirmed the search was underway. Dispatch said they are working to rescue a 21-year-old.

A water rescue at Grand Haven State Park on Aug. 7, 2022.

It is not yet known if the 21-year-old has been located or what their condition is.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.