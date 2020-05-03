Grand Haven State Park to close parking lots on Sunday

A photo of the parking lots at Grand Haven State Park on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials will close the parking lots at Grand Haven State Park on Sunday due to overwhelming crowds and folks ignoring physical distancing requirements on Saturday, according to City Manager Pat McGinnis.

The park will remain open to pedestrians but not vehicles. The parking lot will only be closed for this weekend, McGinnis said.

Visitors are reminded to stay at least six feet away from others and avoid congregating in groups.

“For the first time ever, Grand Haven officials are asking visitors to stay away – we look forward to seeing crowds again after the COVID 19 threat passes,” McGinnis said in an email.