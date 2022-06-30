GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven State Park will not allow swimming Thursday because of dangerous water conditions.

Access to the swimming area was closed around 11:30 a.m., the state park posted on Facebook, blaming hazardous wave and water currents.

The state park said it would keep an eye on conditions, but they weren’t expected to get better until Friday.

The National Weather Service has warned of waves 4 feet or higher in the Grand Haven area and further north. That means it’s too dangerous to swim. Holland north could see waves higher than 3 feet.

It will be hot in West Michigan Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees.