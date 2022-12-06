GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven city leaders have laid out a timeline for the cleanup efforts on Harbor Island.

The city has been working to remediate Harbor Island after PFAS was found there last summer. It used to be the home of the J.B. Sims Generating Station before the plant was decommissioned in 2019 and demolished early last year.

According to the city’s timeline, they are working to test the land to determine the best remediation alternatives.

“This is a thorough process and it’s thorough for a good reason,” Anne Cron, the public involvement lead, said during a meeting Tuesday night. “We aren’t looking at redevelopment planning until 2025 to 2028 because there are pieces that we have to put in place to ensure that we are in a good spot before we can get to that conversation.”

The city plans to continue having meetings throughout the process to update the community on their progress.