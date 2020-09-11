Grand Haven Rotary posts flags to remember Sept. 11

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Some 150 flags have been set up in Grand Haven to remember the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The Grand Haven Rotary Club put up the flags along Beacon Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

It has created similar displays for other holidays and decided this year to add Sept. 11 to the list.

Pat McGinnis, Grand Haven city manager and the Rotary Club’s flag chairman, said the flags serve as a symbol of unity.

“At least judging by the traffic today and the horns tooting away and the people pumping their fists out the window, (it’s) a very unifying feeling that I had in spite of all the un-unifying things we do hear about in the media, to know we’re all together on this really makes you feel good,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis said the flags are also a good way to teach children about Sept. 11.