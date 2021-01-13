Grand Haven restaurant gives back to those in need amid pandemic

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A family-owned restaurant is paying it forward during the ongoing pandemic.

Don Luis Mexican Bar and Grill, located at 442 N. Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven, sees the struggle in the community and is offering help in the way of free meals.

For many people, the times have never been worse. For the businesses that have made it this far, every day is a blessing.

“Since the pandemic started, we have seen a lot of support from Grand Haven and Spring Lake,” said Martin Valencia, manager of Don Luis.

Due to that support, the blessing has come full circle.

“We know that there are a lot of people struggling for food or people who lost their jobs,” he said. “We want to make sure they got something to bring to their house for their family.”

The owners and management got on social media, offering free meals to those who need them — no questions asked.

“It’s coming from the heart,” said Alejandro Fuentes, one of the co-owners. “My feelings see something I can do for somebody else. Do.”

“We are here to help each other,” said Valencia. “If someone needs something, we are going to be here for whatever they need.”

It’s a gesture this family-owned restaurant plans to keep going for as long as there is a need.

“We are going to be here to take care of them,” he said. “We are going to do our best to make sure they’ve got food in their house.”