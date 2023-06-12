GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents in Grand Haven and surrounding areas are being asked to restrict their water usage amid record water demand.

The city said that due to the recent hot and dry weather, there has been an increase in residents watering their lawns. The Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant is concerned that, if the weather pattern continues, this could make it difficult to maintain the necessary water storage needed for fire protection.

To avoid a low or no-pressure situation, residents in the entire water treatment plant’s service area are asked to voluntarily adjust when they water their lawns to an even-odd day schedule. This applies to customers in Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake Township, Spring Lake Village, Crockery Township, the city of Ferrysburg and the city of Grand Haven.

Homes or businesses with addresses that end in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 are asked to water only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Homes or businesses with addresses that end in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 are asked to water only on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The city said exceptions will be made for newly planted or seeded lawns.

If the drought conditions continue or get worse and the demand for water doesn’t change, the city said additional restrictions may be required.