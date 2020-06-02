Grand Haven psychologist sentenced to jail

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven psychologist was sentenced to 45 days for attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Wednesday, Ottawa County Judge Craig Bunce sentenced William Kooistra after he pleaded guilty to the count. In addition, Kooistra was ordered to pay $9,000 in fines cost and restitution.

Kooistra was arrested and arraigned in court on March 18 and had been released without bond. He was initially charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct by a mental health professional.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety previously said the investigation into this case had been lengthy and related to his practice as a clinical psychologist.