Grand Haven psychologist sentenced in second sex crimes case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A psychologist in Grand Haven has been sentenced after pleading guilty in a second case for sex crimes by a mental health professional.

William Kooistra, 58, has been sentenced to nine months probation, 60 hours of community service and must pay a $1,404 fine for the abuse that happened in May 2020.

On Jan. 3, Kooistra pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct by a mental health professional, which is a high court misdemeanor.

He was previously sentenced in 2020 to 45 days in jail for attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and had his psychology license suspended. After the 2020 investigation, Kooistra’s medical license was also permanently suspended.

Police say that this second case of abuse happened before the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended his license.