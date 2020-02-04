Grand Haven police seek missing girl, 17

Left; A file image of Brianna Johnson. Right: A surveillance image of Johnson at the YMCA in Grand Haven on Feb. 3, 2020.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Haven are looking for a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says Brianna Johnson has a cognitive impairment and doesn’t have her medication.

She was last seen walking in the parking lot of YMCA off Mulligan Drive around 5:50 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a black T-shirt, black jacket, camouflage pants and black Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call police at 616.842.3460 or Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.