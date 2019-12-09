Closings & Delays
Grand Haven police seek 2 who swiped Santa

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

grand haven santa statue stolen

Surveillance photos show the two men who stole a Santa Clause decoration from the Grand Haven Eagles. (Dec. 7, 2019)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the two men who stole a Santa Claus statue from a club in Grand Haven.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on 2nd Street at Columbus Avenue, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Police said the men took a large Santa decoration on a dolly.

They were driving a silver full-size GMC Sierra. Anyone with information about the thieves is asked to call police at 616.842.3460 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

