Grand Haven officers search for missing man

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety say they are seeking assistance with finding a missing man.
Police say Dylan Tarr was last seen walking in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. Friday.
Authorities say 25-year-old Tarr hasn’t contacted his family, which is out of his character.
Tarr was last seen wearing black jeans and a white t-shirt with a long sleeve blue shirt, according to a news release.
Officers say Tarr is 5 foot 9 inches and has a slender build.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616.842.3460.