Grand Haven officers search for missing man

A photo of Dylan Tarr. (Courtesy of Grand Haven Department of Public Safety) July 12, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety say they are seeking assistance with finding a missing man.

Police say Dylan Tarr was last seen walking in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Tarr hasn’t contacted his family, which is out of his character.

Tarr was last seen wearing black jeans and a white t-shirt with a long sleeve blue shirt, according to a news release.

Officers say Tarr is 5 foot 9 inches and has a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616.842.3460.