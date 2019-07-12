Grand Haven officers search for missing man

Ottawa County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
A photo of Dylan Tarr. (Courtesy of Grand Haven Department of Public Safety) July 12, 2019

A photo of Dylan Tarr. (Courtesy of Grand Haven Department of Public Safety) July 12, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety say they are seeking assistance with finding a missing man.

Police say Dylan Tarr was last seen walking in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Tarr hasn’t contacted his family, which is out of his character.

Tarr was last seen wearing black jeans and a white t-shirt with a long sleeve blue shirt, according to a news release.

Officers say Tarr is 5 foot 9 inches and has a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616.842.3460.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links