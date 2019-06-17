Grand Haven Musical Fountain closes for upgrades

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A lakeshore landmark is closed ahead of a major upgrade.

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is shut down for three days beginning Monday so crews can replace its 25-year-old sound system. Advocates will reveal the updated system June 20 at 10:10 p.m.

The upgrades are part of a $150,000 project that also includes renovating riverfront buildings housing the audio system. The Grand Haven Musical Fountain committee’s goal is to improve sound quality, allowing them to reduce the system’s volume needed to reach nearly the audience nearly a half-mile away on the opposite riverbank.

In recent years, workers have replaced plumbing, control systems and software and added LED lighting and wave features to the iconic fountain.

The musical fountain has been entertaining visitors for more than 50 years. Fountain maintenance and operation is paid for by the city and private donors.