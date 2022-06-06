GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Haven took another step Monday night toward paid parking.

The Grand Haven City Council approved a resolution that directs staff to propose a plan that would create paid parking along the city’s waterfront. The staff will also include an optional plan to implement paid parking in all downtown lots.

The vote for the resolution was three to two in favor.

Grand Haven Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cuummins said it’ll help take the burden off city residents to pay for essential services.

“If you’re a city resident your taxes are already paying for the parking. Right now it’s all on you, there’s no such thing as free parking. You’re all paying for it. You’re already paying for it. So should we charge the nonresidents for some of the cost for these amenities and maintenance costs and public safety services that we have and we need and we want to continue,” Cuummins said.

The plan will be due by the end of 2022.

The goal is to implement paid parking along the waterfront for next summer.