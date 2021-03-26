Grand Haven man killed in WWI honored with Purple Heart

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A soldier from Grand Haven who died in World War I finally received his Purple Heart Friday.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, presented the Purple Heart posthumously to Charles Conklin, praising the courage and resilience of those who fought in World War I.

“We are just honored here today, aren’t we all, as we think about Charles and the sacrifices of those generations,” Huizenga said.

Conklin’s name is on American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven. He was the first Grand Haven resident killed in the war on May 7, 1918.

The Purple Heart will be on display at the American Legion Post.