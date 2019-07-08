Grand Haven man charged with roommate’s murder

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven man arrested for stabbing and killing his roommate is now charged with murder.

Justin David Streeter, 29, appeared in court Monday afternoon where he was arraigned on an open murder charge.

The crime happened around 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Columbus Avenue just east of North Griffin Street.

Police say Streeter got into an argument with his roommate, 55-year-old Thomas Allen Kennedy, and stabbed him. Kennedy died at the scene.

Streeter was arrested shortly after the crime.

Streeter’s criminal record dates back to a decade ago but only includes two misdemeanor charges, Michigan State Police records show. He previously pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and assault.