An undated booking photo of Brian Ray Stefono. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven man has been charged in a child porn case, state police said.

On Thursday, 54-year-old Brian Ray Stefono of Grand Haven was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree, two counts of child sexually abusive activity — aggravated, three counts of child sexually abusive material — aggravated possession, five counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of resisting and obstructing.

The Michigan State Police said it opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Troopers searched his house and seized digital evidence.

He faces up to life in prison for criminal sexual conduct second degree, 25 years for child sexually abusive activity — aggravated, 10 years in prison for child sexually abusive material — aggravated possession, 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime and two years in prison for resisting and obstructing charge.

MSP is encouraging parents to speak to their children about using the internet safely. For resources visit the NCMEC website and MSP ICAC Task Force website.

Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the CyberTipLine.