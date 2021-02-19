Grand Haven power plant to be demolished this morning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews will demolish the old J.B. Sims Generating Plant in Grand Haven this morning.

The demolition is expected to happen between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

Police say you can go watch, but they want you to stay a safe distance away. The best place to see it is from Lynn Sherwood Waterfront Stadium on Harbor Drive.

That’s outside the 1,400-foot safe zone surrounding the power plant on Harbor Island. Some other popular spots are inside that zone, including Chinook Pier and the Farmer’s Market. Police asked people not to gather at those places.



The plant closed forever in June 2020 and was replaced by another facility that was meant to be more reliable, flexible and affordable.