GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a festival in Grand Haven for the fifth year today.

Residents gathering at Central Park Place will get to experience a taste of Latin American culture with food trucks, music, dancing, kids activities and other entertainment. The community will also get a chance to check out and support Latin American-owned businesses and organizations.

“It’s a good opportunity to educate people on our history… mariachi, the dancers, just so much of what makes us unique and special in our culture this is an opportunity for us to share this with you,” Nancy Pagan, volunteer team lead said.

Eventgoers will also be treated to a concert featuring Grammy award-winning singer Bobby Pulido at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.

The concert will begin a 7:30 p.m. this evening.