Grand Haven group to host 2nd virtual town hall about race

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County nonprofit is holding a second virtual town hall focusing on racism Monday night.

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven said Monday’s Racism and the Educational System Town Hall will feature a student panel with students from multiple school districts.

The Zoom event, which is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. 8 p.m. Monday, students will share their own experiences of racism and about ways schools are addressing matters of race. There will also be an opportunity for people to ask questions.

Organizers suggest people read the book “This Book is Anti-Racist” by Tiffany Jewell.

You can register to attend online.

The Momentum Center said more than 200 people were involved in the first townhall.