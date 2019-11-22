Grand Haven elementary school closed Friday due to threat

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An elementary school in Grand Haven is closed Friday due to a threat.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools said Rosy Mound Elementary is closed Friday after officials received an anonymous tip about a possible threat to the safety of students.

School officials said the information was vague, but they decided to cancel classes at the school located at 14016 Lakeshore Drive.

Students who were on buses were taken to Lakeshore Middle School, located at 900 Cutler Street in Grand Haven. Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.