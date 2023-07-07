GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that its dredging operation in Grand Haven has been suspended after testing conducted by the Ottawa County Health Department at nearby North Park Beach found elevated levels of E. coli.

The closure took effect Thursday afternoon after three separate tests showed E. coli rates ranging between 1,200 and 2,400 bacteria per 100 milliliters. According to Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the health standard is 300 per 100 milliliters.

Liz Newell Wilkinson, the U.S. Army Corps resident engineer in Grand Haven, says the agency is working closely with local officials to make sure the job is done safely.

“We have been coordinating closely with Ottawa County. While it is important that we complete dredging in the federal channel to allow continues commercial shipping unimpeded, we also take the County’s concerns seriously and will work closely with them as we make decisions moving forward on our dredging operations,” Newell Wilkinson said in a statement.

The park will be closed until testing shows acceptable levels of E. coli in the water. According to the U.S. Army Corps’ release, no primary source for the E. coli has been identified, but it was likely triggered by heavy rains experienced in the area in recent days.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 14 beach closures across the state. North Park Beach is the only one in West Michigan.

E. coli is commonly found in the gut and feces of many animals. If exposed, humans can develop a bacterial infection that can cause severe stomach pains, diarrhea and even kidney failure.

A Holland-based company has been working under an Army Corps contract to pull more than 140,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the channel at Grand Haven Harbor. The sediment is being placed along the shoreline north of the harbor, including at North Park Beach.

The crew still has an estimated 35,000 cubic yards of material left to move. Barring any changes, the crew is still expected to finish the dredging project by the end of the month.