GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after reporting she was sexually assaulted in Grand Haven Monday, police say.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the attack is not believed to have been random and that the woman and attacker have “mutual connections.”

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in an alley along Despelder Street near Waverly Avenue, police say.

The woman, a 34-year-old, was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said, but is expected to recover.

Police are still working to make an arrest. They did not release a suspect’s name in a Tuesday release.

They are asking for tips and say a reward has been offered through Silent Observer. Anyone with information can call Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT (745368) or Detective Dana Beekman at 616.842.3460.