Grand Haven DPS: 4 caught in ‘brazen and violent’ T-Mobile robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say four people are in custody in connection to an armed robbery at a Grand Haven cellphone store that temporarily triggered a “shelter in place” order.

The crime happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile store near US-31 and Adams Street.

In a Friday update, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke called the robbers “brazen and violent,” saying they caused “untold emotional trauma” to the people inside the store.

Witnesses told police one of the suspects held a gun to someone’s head during the robbery and pointed the weapon at several customers who were robbed of their belongings. Witnesses said several customers and staff were also forced to sit on the floor at gunpoint.

The group got away in a vehicle with cellphones and tablets. Police believe they ditched their black Nissan for another vehicle near North 5th Street and Adams Street.

Authorities are seeking suspects in an armed robbery at a Grand Haven cellphone store on Aug. 18, 2021.

Grand Haven detectives worked with the Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Department to track down all four suspects. They were arrested Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids on robbery and weapons charges. Detectives say they recovered weapons and “other evidence,” during the investigation.

Two of the suspects are in the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility while the other two are in being held in Kent County.

Witnesses initially reported five males were involved in the crime; it’s unclear if authorities are looking for an additional suspect.