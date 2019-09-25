Grand Haven DPS: 2 arrested for armed robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested for robbing someone at gunpoint in Grand Haven Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Woodlawn Avenue in the area of Waverly Avenue and S. Ferry Street.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says the victim, a 17-year-old, was robbed outside a home.

Officers spotted the suspects headed into Spring Lake and pulled them over along Cleveland Street east of Fruitport Road. The suspects, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, were arrested.

Police said they found handguns in their car.

The victims and suspects know one another, police said, and the robbery was not random.

“Other criminal activity was involved between individuals prior to the robbery,” Grand Haven Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke noted in a statement.

One of the suspects was jailed in Ottawa County and is expected to face multiple felonies. The other was jailed on an outstanding armed robbery warrant out of Kent County. Their names weren’t released Tuesday.