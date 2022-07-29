GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders of a Grand Haven company have pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten accused ASP Plating of releasing chemical waste, including zing, into the sewer system.

Court documents show that the company improperly released zinc into the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority system from 2015 to 2021. Sometimes, the company leaders told workers to bypass a monitoring system from the sewer authority.

Documents show one illegal discharge in March 2021 that released over 120 times the legal limit of zinc.

ASP Plating, along with company president Gary Rowe and vice president Stephen Rowe, pleaded guilty earlier this week in federal court. They await sentencing.