Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival canceled due to COVID-19

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival have canceled the West Michigan tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All events for this year’s Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, which was scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 2, have been canceled to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The festival is scheduled to be held next year from July 30 to Aug. 8, 2021.

The 10-day event normally draws 300,000 to 350,000 people to Grand Haven.

According to the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival’s website, the event first started as a picnic in 1924 then became a festival in 1937. In its 96-year history the event has never been canceled.