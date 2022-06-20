GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven City Council passed a resolution on Monday to allow and regulate-adult use marijuana.

The council voted 3-2 to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries.

They also passed a resolution that will require a 225-foot buffer zones between the dispensaries and restricted areas like school zones. This means that there will be few places where dispensaries are allowed.

The city manager said the resolution will be published in 21 days and then dispensaries will be able to apply for permits via a lottery.