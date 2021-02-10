Grand Haven church uses woodshop to build community

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — On the third floor of Grand Haven’s Covenant Life Church is a place where members build community.

“It’s been a fun way to connect with parents and caregivers,” said Jill Pyle, director of the Kids Hope program at Covenant Life Church.

Pyle serves as a liaison between Covenant Life and Grand Haven schools. She says a group of about 25 volunteers use their woodworking skills, down time and creativity to make desks for students who are learning virtually.

“We hope that it does ease the burden of learning from home in a small way,” Pyle said.

The church already had a woodshop where members builds beds for those in need. But as school moved online for many in West Michigan, they started up a new program.

Crews have built and delivered more than 200 child-sized desks to students since December. Some of them went to students from Mary A. White Elementary School.

Desks made by congregants at Covenant Life Church in Grand Haven. (Courtesy Covenant Life Church)

“To have a sacred space to learn has really been something that our parents and caregivers really appreciated,” Andrew Smith, the principal at Mary A. White Elementary, said.

Though demand has slowed, church leadership said the volunteers are eager to still lend a hand. They said all you have to do is reach out.

“We’re ready for it,” Pyle said.

Crews said they have about 12 desks ready to donate to any Grand Haven student who needs one. Anyone who would like one for their child can call 616.847.2540 or email info@ghclc.org.