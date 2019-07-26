Grand Haven: Catwalk project should be complete in August

A May 9, 2019 photo shows work on the Grand Haven pier to install a new catwalk.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A yearslong project to revamp a lakeshore landmark is nearing an end.

The Grand Haven pier’s iconic catwalk is almost finished. Crews have been installing the skeletal aluminum structure on the pier since May.

The catwalk was taken away in 2016 before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started a $2.6 million rebuild of the Grand Haven South Pier. The plan was to repair the parts of the catwalk that needed to be repaired and put it back up once the pier work was done. But time and the elements had taken their toll and it needed to be replaced.

The city didn’t have the money, so the community banded together. The Save the Catwalk fundraising effort got underway. Despite a series of setbacks, the group reached its $1 million goal last year, saving the catwalk.

The Grand Haven city manager anticipates the project, which has been repeatedly delayed by high water and inclement weather, will wrap up at the end of August after lights are installed. City leaders plan to celebrate the milestone with a lightning ceremony.