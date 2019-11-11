Grand Haven braces for start of lake-effect snow

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow blanketed much of West Michigan Monday, and lake-effect snow bands could drop more along the lakeshore into Tuesday.

Grand Haven is getting ready. The city salted main roads and hills Monday morning.

“All of our equipment is ready to go as far as winter operations go. We’ve got salt in our barn and sand if necessary,” Derek Gajdos, director of Grand Haven Public Works, said. “We called the salt crews out and made sure the streets were nice and safe for that.”

Meanwhile, while there wasn’t much snow on the ground Monday, subfreezing temperatures turned downtown into a ghost town.

“There’s not a lot of foot traffic outside. It’s pretty much just empty,” Kali Meyers of Glik’s boutique told News 8. “We definitely weren’t expecting it to get so cold so fast and already have it snowing and it’s not even the middle of November yet.”

Local artist Ron Taylor hurried to set up his holiday decorations Monday before inclement weather made it difficult.

“I was probably not going to do it this soon but because of the weather coming up I definitely decided to do it today,” he said.

Stay with Storm Team 8 as we track the lake-effect snow.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app