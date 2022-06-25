The 2019 Grand Haven Art Festival featured all sorts of arts and live music on June 29 and 30. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Head on out to the lakeshore for the 61st annual Grand Haven Art Festival.

The festival features over 70 artists who specialize in fine art such as pottery, wood working and photography.

“We have anything from fine jewelry to pottery, other clay works. We have paintings. We have print making, digital art and so much more,” Antoinette Martin, Grand Haven Art Festival director, said, adding that these pieces of art are available for sale and the way you can purchase depends on the artist.

The art festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is held on the first three blocks of Washington Avenue — within the social district.

“So, the entire festival is within (the social district). So now, not only are people able to buy art, they’re able to shop while drinking with an open container from our different local restaurants, bars and breweries,” Martin said.

For more information, visit the Grand Haven Art Festival Facebook page or grandhavenartfestival.org.