GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 80 artists will turn downtown Grand Haven this weekend into a chic, outdoor art gallery. The Grand Haven Art Festival is officially back.

Antoinette Bates, director of events & programs with the city Chamber of Commerce, said the celebration is back for its 62nd year.

“The thing that’s exciting about this festival is that it’s a fine arts festival … everybody who’s in the show, all of the components are handmade and original, down to like, the frames,” said Bates.

Artists from as far as California and Texas are traveling to Grand Haven for the festival. There will be kids activities, music, food and of course, art.

“We have different artwork ranging from metalsmithing to woodwork to jewelrymaking and all of the components are all handmade,” said Bates.

The festival is this Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday is Family Fun Day, which will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s free to enter the festival and you can purchase whatever art you would like. To volunteer to help, sign up online at the Grand Haven Chamber website or simply show up in person the day of the event, said Bates.