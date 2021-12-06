Grand Haven Area Public Schools to remain closed Tuesday due to threat

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven Area Public Schools will be closed Tuesday as officials continue their investigation of threats made against the school.

The school was also closed Monday, along with other West Michigan schools. In an email to parents GHAPS had said the school was closing out of an abundance of caution about reports of threats being made on Snapchat.

It announced Monday it will remain closed Tuesday “as law enforcement continues to investigate.”

The closure includes all K-12 buildings, preschool, Open Door, events, activities, and facility rentals.

The closure comes in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting, where four students died and others were injured.

Several West Michigan districts shutdown Friday due to copycat threats. The number of school closures grew to more than 100 districts statewide by the end of last week.